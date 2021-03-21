Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EFF)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE EFF opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund alerts:

In other Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 26,295 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $415,461.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.