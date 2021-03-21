East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $404.53 Million

Brokerages expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post $404.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408.30 million and the lowest is $398.30 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $416.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after acquiring an additional 469,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

