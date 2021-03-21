Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,587 shares of company stock worth $7,304,126. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. 323,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $469.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $40.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

