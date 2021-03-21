DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

DSPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $51,111.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DSP Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,567,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after buying an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DSP Group by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after buying an additional 760,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DSP Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DSP Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after buying an additional 49,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DSP Group by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 316,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $362.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, analysts expect that DSP Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

