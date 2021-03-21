Donald Arthur Mcinnes Sells 10,000 Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$14,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$724,357.62.

Donald Arthur Mcinnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00.

LGD traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,596,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,387. The stock has a market cap of C$420.85 million and a PE ratio of 61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.10. Liberty Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.62 and a one year high of C$2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LGD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.90 to C$2.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pi Financial set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

