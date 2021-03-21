Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $420.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $363.70 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.21.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

