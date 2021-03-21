Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.13% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DG. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $239.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.16.

DG opened at $187.78 on Friday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $135.04 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,470,000 after buying an additional 104,285 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

