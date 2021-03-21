Digiwage (WAGE) Hits One Day Volume of $13.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 94.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Digiwage has a market cap of $54,366.18 and approximately $13.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 92.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

