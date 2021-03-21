Digitex Futures 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00051573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00648893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00069179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

