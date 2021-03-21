Digitex City Price Tops $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00016142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.00641353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00024232 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.