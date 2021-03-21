Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Neutral Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their neutral rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on REL. UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) target price on shares of Relx and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) target price on shares of Relx and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price target on shares of Relx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,973.78 ($25.79).

Relx stock opened at GBX 1,784.50 ($23.31) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,773.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,758.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,427 ($18.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,000 ($26.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s payout ratio is 74.37%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

