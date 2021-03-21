Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €135.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €137.75 ($162.06).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €110.25 ($129.71) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €117.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €109.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €53.80 ($63.29) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.