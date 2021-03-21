Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €135.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €137.75 ($162.06).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €110.25 ($129.71) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €117.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €109.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €53.80 ($63.29) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

