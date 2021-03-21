Dego Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $216.30 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Dego Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dego Finance token can now be bought for $22.33 or 0.00038321 BTC on major exchanges. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $192.17 million and approximately $216.30 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.53 or 0.00455766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00064509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00141999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.89 or 0.00694965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00073228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 tokens. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

