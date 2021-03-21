DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Tops $10.30 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.30 million and $305,113.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00005200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00460850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00142107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.60 or 0.00697648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,466,561 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

