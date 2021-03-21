Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.87.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,660,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,104. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after acquiring an additional 57,334 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DECK traded up $7.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $99.99 and a twelve month high of $345.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

