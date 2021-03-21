DEAPcoin Hits Market Cap of $7.93 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $1.12 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.32 or 0.00648586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.