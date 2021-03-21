David P. Singelyn Sells 94,364 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David P. Singelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.