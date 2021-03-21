Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $272,024.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,257.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $885,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,878,325 shares of company stock valued at $190,179,830 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,897. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2,800.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

