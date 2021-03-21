Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of DASTY stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,366. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $121.01 and a 1-year high of $232.48. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.50, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.29.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,465,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

