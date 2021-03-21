CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CONE. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $66.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -255.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,780,000 after purchasing an additional 528,179 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,597,000 after acquiring an additional 504,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,651,000 after acquiring an additional 356,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

