Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) VP Sells $28,970.82 in Stock

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) VP Glenn Jensen sold 7,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $28,970.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,228.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cyanotech stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. Cyanotech Co. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyanotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.99% of Cyanotech worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

