CWM Advisors LLC Takes $410,000 Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

