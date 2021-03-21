CWM Advisors LLC Takes $396,000 Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 558.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USM opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.14.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

