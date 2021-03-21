CWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,829,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $355.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.40 and a 200-day moving average of $327.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.28 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.