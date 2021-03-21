CWM Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.53.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

