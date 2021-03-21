CWM Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

JBSS stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.71 and a twelve month high of $93.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.11.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $233.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

