CWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,570 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sanmina by 1,616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM opened at $41.05 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SANM. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.