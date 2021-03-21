CWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,744 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,304 shares of company stock worth $11,627,131. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $228.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

