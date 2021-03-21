Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair cut shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Cubic alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $24,711,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CUB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -536.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.