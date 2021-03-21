Crust (CRU) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Crust has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $64.50 million and $1.87 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for $39.71 or 0.00067951 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.