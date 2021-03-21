Critical Review: RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) & ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ)

ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ACI Global alerts:

67.5% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of ACI Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of RadNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ACI Global has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ACI Global and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A RadNet 0 0 2 0 3.00

RadNet has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.06%. Given RadNet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RadNet is more favorable than ACI Global.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Global and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Global N/A N/A N/A RadNet -0.98% -2.72% -0.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACI Global and RadNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RadNet $1.15 billion 1.06 $14.76 million $0.29 80.41

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than ACI Global.

Summary

RadNet beats ACI Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for ACI Global Corp.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the diagnostic imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of hospitals and hospital-based radiology groups. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 335 centers in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. RadNet, Inc. has a collaboration with Hologic, Inc. to advance the use of artificial intelligence in breast health. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.