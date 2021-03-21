Critical Contrast: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) versus Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Southside Bancshares pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 24.55% 8.68% 0.99% Banco Bradesco 15.08% 14.39% 1.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $283.15 million 4.62 $74.55 million $2.20 18.16 Banco Bradesco $32.38 billion 1.30 $5.72 billion $0.71 6.70

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southside Bancshares and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Banco Bradesco 0 1 4 0 2.80

Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.18%. Banco Bradesco has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.80%. Given Banco Bradesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Southside Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated through 57 banking facilities and 80 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. It also provides mutual funds, foreign exchange, overdrafts, credit cards, and personal and housing loans; and auto, health, life, accident, and property insurance products. In addition, the company offers fund management and treasury services; corporate finance; investment banking, asset management and consortium administration; pension plans; brokerage; real estate ventures and capitalization bonds; and hedge and finance products, including working capital financing. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

