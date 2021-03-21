Cribstone Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Markel by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Markel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Markel by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL stock opened at $1,120.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,093.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,026.67. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,169.50.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.