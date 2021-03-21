Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

BSV stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

