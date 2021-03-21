Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE:CPG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,503,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,817,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 961,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,462,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 210,549 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

