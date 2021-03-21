Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.