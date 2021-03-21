Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HDELY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

HDELY opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

