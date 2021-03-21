Credit Suisse AG Takes $20.87 Million Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,227,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,866,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of Yatsen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,650,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,524,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,400,000.

YSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price on the stock.

Shares of YSG stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

