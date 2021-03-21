Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,343 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ONE Gas by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 592,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after buying an additional 65,036 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.74 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.