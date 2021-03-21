Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $22,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $162.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Susquehanna cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.