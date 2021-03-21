Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pool were worth $21,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Pool by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POOL stock opened at $340.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.57. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.