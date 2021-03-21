Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 947.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $20,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,141.86, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

