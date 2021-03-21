Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $17,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $172.35 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

