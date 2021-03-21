Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $17,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 21.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

