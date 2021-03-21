Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cowen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

COWN opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cowen has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cowen will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $13,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cowen by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 294,997 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 170,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,815,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

