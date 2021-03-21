CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 100 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $10,997.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,082,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $105,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $53,115.00.

On Friday, March 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $156,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $103,290.00.

On Monday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $82,144.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $106,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $309,930.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $107,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $105,220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $106.03 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $111.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CorVel by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CorVel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in CorVel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in CorVel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.