Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,886 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. Total Se has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.