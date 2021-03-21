Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM opened at $158.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.11. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $108.61 and a one year high of $163.37. The company has a market capitalization of $221.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

