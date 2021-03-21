Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $221.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $225.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average is $204.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

