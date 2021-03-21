Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 217 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $141,898,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cerner by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 731,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cerner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 119.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,854,000 after buying an additional 534,805 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after buying an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERN. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

CERN stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Insiders bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.